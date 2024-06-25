The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (DSRSG/RC/HC), Mr. George Conway, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation, coordination, and joint efforts.

The meeting delved into the extensive efforts of the technical teams from both parties and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for a seamless transition from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) to a UN country office structure, aiming to accelerate progress towards prosperity, achieve desired goals, and foster sustainable development.