The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Monday in his office at the ministry in the capital Mogadishu the Director of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Türkiye, Prof. Dr. Mesut Özcan, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation in the critical areas of diplomatic training and expanding the knowledge base for diplomats.

The discussions also delved into fortifying the relationship between the Turkish academy and the Somali Diplomatic Institute, with a view to elevating the partnership and fostering a robust exchange of experiences and best practices.

Minister Fiqi expressed profound gratitude to Türkiye for its steadfast support in training of more than 80 Somali diplomats over the past 15 years, and he passionately called for an intensification of high-level courses to further develop diplomatic expertise.

The meeting was attended by the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Mr. Alper Aktaş. This engagement coincided with the junior diplomatic course for Somali diplomats, which will commence tomorrow, Tuesday, in Mogadishu.