The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, held today a constructive and fruitful meeting with the British Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Mr. Michael Stephen Nithavrianakis.

The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including strengthening bilateral relations and the UK’s reaffirmation of Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity.

The United Kingdom remains a longstanding partner of Somalia, playing a vital role in security, development, and humanitarian projects