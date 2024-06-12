The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry, the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ms. Namgya Choden Khampa, and discussed with her the enhancement of bilateral relations and the expansion of areas of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting reiterated the commitment to facilitate visa application process for Somali citizens in need of medical treatment in India, ensuring they can obtain prompt access without any intermediaries involved.