The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ahmed Ma’alam Faqi Ahmed, presented his congratulations and congratulations to H.E. Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Immigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, following his constitutional oath.

Ahmed Faqi expressed his sincere outlook and eagerness to work together to strengthen the strong brotherly relations between Somalia and Egypt, emphasizing the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation and coordination in the service of the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The Minister emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing regional challenges and promoting peace and stability in the broader context.