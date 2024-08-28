Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Maalem Faqi Ahmed, on Wednesday, presented his warmest congratulations and congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Ali Nufti on the occasion of his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad to the Republic of Tunisia, expressing his best wishes for success in this new role.

Minister Ahmed Faqi confirmed his eagerness to work with his new Tunisian counterpart to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sister countries, referring to the opportunity to deepen ties aimed at promoting mutual interests and building a lasting and fruitful partnershi.p