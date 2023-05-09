The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Mohamad Hery. Saripudin, and discussed with him ways to enhance the horizons of bilateral cooperation and push it towards broader levels.

During the meeting, in which the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow and other government officials attended, ways of increasing the volume of trade exchange, facilitating visa procedures for Somalis, and enhancing cooperation in the diplomatic, educational, security and economic fields were discussed.