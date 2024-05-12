The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Maalem Faqi Ahmed, Sunday, received in his office in the capital Mogadisho, the Ambassador of the sister state of Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Salem Nasser Al-Houli Al-Naeimi, in a courtesy visit, during which discussions were held on deepening bilateral relations And the cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions during the visit discussed the deep bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar, cooperation efforts between the two countries, and their shared commitment to foster cooperation through various endeavors, reflecting their shared prospects for progress and prosperity.