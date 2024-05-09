The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, representing the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, participated on Thursday, in Nairobi, in the African Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, where he stressed the importance of benefiting from arable soil to ensure food sufficiency and alleviate humanitarian crises.

The Nairobi Summit focused on a shared commitment to strengthening Africa’s agricultural sector, with the aim of driving economic growth and ensuring food security across the continent.

At their summit, African leaders discussed the vital role of addressing agricultural challenges in shaping paths towards sustainable development, overcoming the obstacles inherent in the agricultural landscape, enhancing resilience and promoting prosperity within African societies, as the summit finally issued the Nairobi Declaration.