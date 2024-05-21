The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Tuesday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the non-resident Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Mikhail Golovanov, and discussed with him a range of topics, including security, social, and humanitarian issues.

During the meeting, Minister Ahmed Fiqi was handed the official invitation letter to attend the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Sochi on November 11-12.