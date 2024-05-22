The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Ma’alam Faqi Ahmed, today Wednesday, in his office in the Ministry, the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mr Fadl Ali Ahmed Al-Hanak, and research with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and exploring ways of cooperation in Different Sectors.

The meeting also touches on various relevant topics, sharing views on regional and international dynamics of common interest.