The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Monday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the sister Republic of Türkiye to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Alper Aktaş, on a courtesy visit.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey, with an emphasis on expanding joint cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships for mutual benefit.