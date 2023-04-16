The Federal Government of Somalia is deeply concerned about the developing situation in the Republic of Sudan, and encourage an immediate end to the fighting and exercise restraint.

We urge all parties involved to come together and resolve their differences through peaceful and constructive dialogue, and work towards a resolution that is in the best interest of the people of Sudan.

Any further escalation and violence will not solve the challenges facing the Republic of Sudan, but only exacerbate them, especially during this month when the Sudanese people are observing the holy month of Ramadan. Therefore, immediately ceasing hostilities is imperative.

Somalia stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan during this difficult time and call upon the international community to encourage the parties to come to the negotiating table and solve differences through peaceful means to bring an end to the crisis.