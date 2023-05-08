A plane carrying 92 Somali students and families fleeing the conflict in Sudan landed in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday evening.This flight was preceded by two others carrying 137 citizens, bringing the total number of evacuees arriving in Mogadishu and Garowe yesterday to 230.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and shall intensify its efforts if need be,” said FM Abshir Omar Jama.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Omar announced on Twitter that the Somali Government has successfully evacuated over 1500 nationals from Sudan and transported over 700 to Mogadishu, Garowe, and Hargeisa.

The government will continue to assist the remaining citizens.The Minister expressed gratitude to the diplomats in Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia for their hard work.

