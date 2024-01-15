The Somali Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Farah (Beenebeene), hosted a meeting with a delegation of Qatari investors who visited Mogadishu today. The meeting, which took place at the Ministry headquarters, was aimed at exploring opportunities for cooperation in various sectors of the Somali economy.

The Qatari investors expressed their interest in investing in housing, energy, and infrastructure projects that would benefit both countries and contribute to the development and stability of Somalia. They also praised the efforts of the Somali government in creating a conducive environment for foreign investment.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Planning, Mr. Mohamed Abdiqadir Ali, the Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Shire, as well as members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, the National Economic Council, and senior officials of the Ministry of National Planning. They discussed the challenges and prospects of the Somali economy and the potential areas of collaboration with the Qatari investors.

The meeting was part of the ongoing efforts of the Somali government to attract foreign investment and diversify its sources of income. The Minister of Planning thanked the Qatari investors for their visit and expressed his hope that it would lead to fruitful partnerships and mutual benefits. He also reiterated the commitment of the Somali government to provide all the necessary support and facilitation for the Qatari investors.