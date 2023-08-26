The Somali National Army and the local forces foiled an attack this morning by the Al-Shabaab terrorists in Caws-Weyne area which the army recently liberated.

The army had information regarding vehicles filled with explosive devices intended to destroy the army, but the army was ready and foiled the ambush.

The Somali National Army cleared most areas that were controlled by the Al-Shabaab militants in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States and are close to the completion of the first phase of the fight against the terrorist group.

The operation comes as the Somali army and regional forces are heading to the remaining district which is Galhareri town in Galgadud region which is still under the control of the Al-Shabaab after taking control of Ceel-Buur in the latest operation.