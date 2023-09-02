The Somali National Army and the International Friends conducted operations in Dumaye area in Haradhere district in Mudug region.

The operations targeted the Al-Shabaab militant leaders and other members of the group who had a meeting in that area, killing most of the militiamen in the operations.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said that the Al-Shabaab base in Dumaye and the militants who were in that area were eradicated by the Somali National Army.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist militants suffered great losses in Haradhere district after the SNA and International partners’ operations in Dumaye area.

The Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala said that a heavy operation targeting the remnants of the Al-Shabaab terrorists was conducted.

“There was a heavy operation that took place in Dumaye area in Haradhere district which was targeting Al-Shabaab militiamen who were hiding in the area and were intending to meet, but with the help of the international friends hitting the terrorists with airstrike and the Somali army with their ground forces, most of the militants were executed”, Deputy Minister Al Adala said.

The operation comes as the Somali army and regional forces are heading to the remaining district which is Galhareri town in Galgadud region which is still under the control of the Al-Shabaab after taking control of Ceel-Buur in the latest operation.