The delegation, led by the Minister of Justice and Religion of Djibouti, Mumin Hassan Barre, was in Somalia for a visit aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two brotherly neighbouring countries.

Speaker Madoobe hosted a luncheon in honor of the Djibouti delegation, which was also attended by the Second Deputy Speaker of the House of the People, Abdullahi Omar Abshir, and other members of parliament.

During the luncheon, Speaker Madoobe expressed his appreciation for the brotherly ties between Somalia and Djibouti, and stressed the need to strengthen the cooperation in various fields, such as security, trade, education and culture.

Minister Barre thanked Speaker Madoobe for the warm hospitality they received in Mogadishu, and reaffirmed Djibouti’s commitment to support Somalia’s peace and stability.

Somalia and Djibouti share a long history of friendship and solidarity, dating back to the colonial era. The two countries have cooperated in various regional and international forums, such as the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations. Djibouti is one of the countries that have contributed troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is supporting the Somali government in its fight against al-Shabaab militants. Djibouti also hosts thousands of Somali refugees who have fled from violence and drought in their homeland.

The visit of the Djibouti delegation is expected to boost the existing cooperation and partnership between Somalia and Djibouti, and pave the way for more joint projects and initiatives that will benefit both peoples.