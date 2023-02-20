The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamze Abdi Barre, opened the 5th Annual Conference of Somali Prosecutors, calling on the Somali community to report any incidents of bribery and corruption, and hold those found guilty accountable.

He also expressed concern about ongoing violence against Somali citizens and instructed justice institutions to take measures to hold those responsible accountable.

The conference concluded with a call for greater collaboration between justice institutions and civil society, to continue efforts to ensure that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

The conference was attended by government ministers, regional prosecutors, ambassadors, and other dignitaries.