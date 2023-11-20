Somali Police Force thwarted an attack plotted by the terrorist group al-Shabaab against innocent civilians in Bosaso City. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Puntland State Government,a division of the Somali Police Force, successfully intervened and prevented the heinous plot to save the lives of construction company workers from Bulsho and other innocent Somali citizens.

The security agencies in Somalia are actively investigating the incident, and it is anticipated that the apprehended criminals will be brought to justice and presented to the public soon. This incident underscores the unified efforts of the Somali Police Force, operating at both the State and Central Government levels, in protecting citizens from the threats posed by the terrorist organization al-Shabaab.