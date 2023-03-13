Mogadishu, 13 March 2023: The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has kicked off his two-day official visit to Asmara, the capital of the State of Eritrea.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was warmly welcomed at Asmara International Airport by President Isaias Afwerki and senior officials of the Eritrean Government.

During the visit, the two Presidents will hold meetings geared towards strengthening ties between the two countries, as well as the general affairs of the Horn of Africa region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Eritrea is part of Somalia’s new diplomatic policy that prioritizes good, friendly relations and cooperation with neighbouring countries and the rest of the region.

Somalia’s successful regional diplomatic policy also includes aspirations of joining the East African Community, EAC. Last month, on the first of February, Somalia also hosted the Summit of the Frontline States in Mogadishu which was well attended by leaders from Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.