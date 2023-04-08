President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud banned officials with armed vehicles from driving in the capital Mogadishu, and should pass thorough security procedures like accepting to have their vehicles examined at checkpoints to avoid plots by the terrorists, SONNA reported Saturday.

The President’s remarks came after the Friday prayers at a mosque inside the Presidential Palace yesterday.

“When a person sees a vehicle mounted with heavy weaponry and packed with soldiers running through Maka Al-Mukaram road, no one will agree that this city is safe. Carrying big weapons in the capital is not allowed,” the President said.

The President said the move was aimed at preventing Al-Shabaab terrorists who might try to look like us and cause damage by hiding.