Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre together with a delegation on Monday traveled to Doha, Qatar after receiving official invitation from Qatari emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar has been the primary partner of Somali state and institutions in their efforts to revive and rebuild the Somali state.

Qatar and Somali established diplomatic relations in 1970 and both the countries are member states of the Arab League. The two nations have distinguished and solid relations in many fields, including economic, investment and development co-operation.