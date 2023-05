The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISA) successfully foiled an Al-Shabaab plot to attack Peace Garden (Beerta Nabadda) in Mogadishu on May 6th.

The army seized explosive vests and a Bajaj motorcycle intended for use in the attack. NISA’s operation also dismantled the network behind the planned attack. Al-Shabaab aimed to harm civilians and disrupt business in the area.

The Capital Security forces continue to suppress terrorist acts in Mogadishu.