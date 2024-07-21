The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday at his office in the capital, Mogadishu, with Mr. Frantz Celestin, the Chief of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, formalizing an agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration.

The renewed MoU marks a significant advancement in strengthening the partnership between the Federal Government of Somalia and IOM, with a focus on enhancing cooperation and expanding joint efforts across various government institutions to develop more effective strategies and initiatives.