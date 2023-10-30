The Somali Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, attended a signing ceremony in Rome, Italy, where a cooperation and partnership agreement was sealed between the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) and the Italian News Agency (ANSA).

The agreement aims to enhance the exchange of information and news between the two countries, as well as to provide mutual support in terms of expertise, training and equipment.

Mr. Jama expressed his appreciation for the agreement, saying that it was a significant step for Somalia’s development and integration into the global community. He said that SONNA was a vital source of news for both domestic and international audiences, and that the partnership with ANSA would boost its capacity and quality. He also highlighted the longstanding friendship and collaboration between Somalia and Italy.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ismail Mukhtar Omar, the Director General of SONNA, on behalf of Somalia, and Mr. Stefano De Alessandri, the Director General of ANSA, on behalf of Italy.

The ceremony was also attended by officials from the Somali Embassy in Italy and other representatives from ANSA.

SONNA was established in 1964 and has been providing reliable and timely news from inside and outside Somalia, serving the public interest and facilitating access to information. In the past 12 months, SONNA has achieved remarkable progress in the field of news production and external relations, becoming the most trusted source for international media outlets to get news about Somalia. Up to 60 international media outlets receive news from SONNA every week. ANSA is one of the news agencies that frequently receives news from SONNA.

ANSA is the leading news agency in Italy and one of the most prominent in the world. It covers all aspects of current affairs, politics, economy, culture, sports and entertainment. It has a network of correspondents in more than 70 countries and provides news in six languages: Italian, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and Germany.

Source: SONNA