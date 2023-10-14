The Somali and Italian governments have agreed to enhance their media collaboration through a new deal between their national news agencies.

The agreement, which was approved by the Somali Council of Ministers on Friday, will be signed by the Somali News Agency (SONNA) and the Italian News Agency (ANSA).

The deal aims to improve the exchange and dissemination of information between the two countries and to support the development of the media sector in Somalia.

The Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers that finalized the agreement.

The cooperation between SONNA and ANSA is expected to boost the quality and credibility of news reporting in Somalia, which has been recovering from decades of civil war and instability.

The agreement is part of a broader framework of bilateral relations between Somalia and Italy, which have historical and cultural ties dating back to the colonial era.

Italy is one of the main donors and partners of Somalia in various fields, such as security, humanitarian aid, education, health, and infrastructure.

Italy is also engaged in the training of the Somali Police to provide a contribution to the control capabilities of the Somali territory and the restoration of security conditions in the country.

The news cooperation agreement between SONNA and ANSA is another step towards strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Somalia and Italy, as well as enhancing the role and capacity of the Somali media.