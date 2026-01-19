Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Ali , today received the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Somalia, H.E. Abdularahman Khalil Ahmed Abubakar, who paid a visit at the Minister’s office in Mogadishu.

The two sides reviewed ways to strengthen Somalia’s Sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They discussed Somalia-Sudan bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on key regional developments. The Sudanese Ambassador reaffirmed his countries full support and congratulated Somalia on the successful conduct of local one man one vote electionsfor the first time in 57 years, noting continued progress toward recovery and stability.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic importance of the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Indian Ocean, and Somalia’s role as a current member of the UN Security Council. H.E Minister Abdisalam welcomed the Ambassador’s visit to Laascaanood, describing it as a symbol of national unity and historical significance.