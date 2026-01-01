Statement on the 70th Independence Day of the Republic of Sudan

H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Federal Republic of Somalia

I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt best wishes to the Government and people of the brotherly Republic of Sudan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its Independence, a historic milestone that honors the sacrifices of the Sudanese people and their steadfast determination to protect their sovereignty and dignity throughout history.

The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirms its unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan. We express our deep confidence in the Sudanese people’s ability to overcome current challenges and to achieve their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and a future marked by peace, development, and justice.

Somalia takes pride in its enduring fraternal relations with Sudan, founded on shared history, common values, and mutual respect. We look forward to continuing to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to advancing partnership initiatives that serve the common interests of both nations, while contributing to regional stability and prosperity for our peoples.

May the Republic of Sudan and its people continue to flourish. We pray for the lasting security and peace of this great nation, and for the continued advancement of its people, enhancing their dignity and standing among nations, with sustained growth and progress in all fields.

Joyous and glorious Independence Day to the Republic of Sudan!