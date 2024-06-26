The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow, participated in the Senior Officials Meeting of the Second Horn of Africa Peace Conference, held in Beijing, China, on June 24, where he delivered a speech.

In his address, Mr. Haadoow expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for their hospitality and praised the well-organized event. Representing the Somali government, he reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Highlighting Somalia’s resilience, Mr. Hamza Haadoow outlined the nation’s progress over the past three decades, including achievements in debt relief, lifting of the arms embargo, territorial gains against Al-Shabaab, membership in the East African Community, and securing a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

He raised concerns over actions undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, specifically criticizing an illegal Memorandum of Understanding signed by Ethiopia with a northern region leader in Somalia. He emphasized that such actions violate international principles and contribute to regional instability.

Mr. Hamza Haadoow called attention to the detrimental impact of Ethiopia’s interventions in Somalia since 2007, which he argued have exacerbated the rise of Al-Shabaab. He stressed the need for collective efforts to combat the threat posed by the militant group and underscored the importance of adhering to international laws and respecting national sovereignty.

The Permanent Secretary urged for increased regional economic cooperation, highlighting Somalia’s strategic position with the longest coastline in the African continent, which could serve as a hub for trade and commerce between the region and global markets, particularly Asia and China.

Mr. Haadoow called for a united effort to address the challenges of terrorism and external interference, emphasizing dialogue, collaboration, and coordinated strategies to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.