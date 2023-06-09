The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, participated in the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, which was held in Riyadh on Thursday, where he delivered a speech in which he articulated the strides Somalia has made in the areas of peace and security in the past 12 months.

Hosted by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and cohosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the forum brought together the foreign ministers of 86 member states of the Global Coalition.

In his address to the forum, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Abshir Omar Jama called on partners to recommit to addressing the root causes of terrorism including humanitarian emergencies, weak public institutions, lack of economic opportunity and the impact of climate change.

Somalia has embarked on a national journey of building a more peaceful and prosperous future for its citizens.