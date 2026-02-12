The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Ali, held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Guang Cong, United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, on the sidelines of the African Union meetings.

The discussion reaffirmed Somalia’s unwavering commitment to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to Somali-led solutions. The Minister extended his best wishes to Mr. Guang Cong as he assumes his new role, and expressed Somalia’s readiness to work closely with him in support of peace and stability in the region.