Somali delegation led by Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the Third Ministerial Conference on Maritime Security and Safety in the Western Indian Ocean in Balaclava, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius in cooperation with the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC).

In his speech, Mr. Omar emphasized the significant transformations in the maritime industry, influenced by various factors, and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve a sustainable, threat-free maritime sector.

He addressed critical issues affecting the Western Indian Ocean, such as unlawful activities, including illegal fishing, terrorism, drug and arms trafficking, human trafficking, oil spills, wildlife trafficking, and waste dumping. The Minister called for action to uphold sovereignty, security, and mutual interests in accordance with international law.

Furthermore, he noted that improving maritime security in the region is contingent upon enhancing cooperation and partnerships, both bilaterally and through existing multilateral frameworks, while avoiding redundancies to maintain a peaceful maritime environment and sustainable resource use.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Mr. Omar, along with the Director of the Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Fatir, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Maneesh Gobin. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties and Somalia’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for 2025-2026. The Minister sought Mauritius’s support, which was positively received, with further discussions proposed on the topic.