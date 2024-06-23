Technical teams representing the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations convened their first meeting in Mogadishu on Saturday, June 22nd, to deliberate on the planned transition of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) to a UN Country Office.

Technical teams have initiated talks to strategize a smooth transition from a UN special political mission to a United Nations country team structure, signaling a pivotal phase in Somalia’s development trajectory.

These initial discussions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with the goal of establishing a clear timeline for a gradual and orderly transition. This move reflects Somalia’s progress and growing self-reliance.