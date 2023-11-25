The Somali Federal Government welcomed the move of the East African Community’s Heads of States to admit Somalia as the 8th member of the EAC in accordance with Article of the Treaty for the Establishment of the bloc during their 23rd EAC Summit in Arusha, Tanzania on Friday.

The Government officials termed the decision to be great and historic one, marking a new era of hope and shared prosperity in the region while the International Community, the region congratulated the country on joining the East African Community.

Abshir Omar Jama, Minister of foreign Affairs of Somalia said, “Exciting news as Somalia becomes the 8th member of the East African Community! This significant step strengthens regional ties, fostering progress and opening doors for new partnerships. Grateful to the EAC community for this collaboration”!

“At the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State, Somalia becomes the 8th Member. A trading bloc of 300 million, from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. Historic!

Congratulations to President @HassanSMohamud for the achievement”, Mohamed Abdi Ware, Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian Protection said on X.

“ It is historic achievement and realization of the dream of H.E.@HassanSMohamud & fruits of of his tireless efforts that today Somalia secured EAC membership. However, this must give us more energy and quest for hard work of state building and institutional reforms”, Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Elmi Mohamed Nur said.

“The accession to the EAC membership today by #Somalia is a historic achievement and opportunity for our people and nation. The #Somali people are entrepreneurial traders who are already transforming all EAC economies. We envision our EAC membership will enhance this further”, Minister of Finance, Bihi Egeh said.

National Security Advisor to Somalia, Hussein Sheikh Ali described the move to be historic moment for Somalia.

“Somalia’s acceptance into the East African Community marks a new era of hope and collaboration for the nation and the region. It is a step forward in the journey towards a more integrated, stable, and prosperous East Africa.”, he said.

According to Somalia’s Think Tank, Heritage Institute for Policy and Studies, Somalia’s potential accession signifies a pivotal leap in the bloc’s expansion across East Africa and the Great Lakes Region, potentially elevating its population to over 800 million and creating a vast internal trade market. EAC accession would accelerate its integration into the region and bring substantial economic gains for both Somalia and its neighboring states. Boasting the longest coastline in mainland Africa, stretching over 3,000 kilometers, Somalia would provide the bloc with access to the Arabian Peninsula, offering vast opportunities for the regional market. Only two EAC member states currently have direct access to the sea. Accession into the bloc would also offer Somali entrepreneurs enhanced investment opportunities and improve governance in line with the EAC’s regional integration components.

The region’s reaction

“Congratulations to the Federal Republic of Somalia for being admitted as new member of the East African Community. Very important steps now begin for Somalia to ratify the Treaty and join/adopt/domesticate/apply EAC legislations and protocols and integrate into the structures of the Community”, January Makamba, Minister of foreign Affairs of Tanzania and East African Cooperation.

Kenyan President, William Ruto said on X post that Somalia was formally admitted into EAC, joining Kenya, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

The International Community

“🇸🇴 has been admitted to the East Africa Community. It is a significant step towards improving peace and prosperity. As Somalia’s debt relief champion, 🇬🇧 is looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this on the economy and regional integration. #EAC”, UK Embassy in Mogadishu said on X post.