The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Abdikadir Mohamed Nur (Jama) closed a training for a special force of the Somali National Army in Uganda, on Friday.

The Minister urged the trainees to be the defenders of the Somali people and to continue the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists as their colleagues have been doing for the past months.

The Minister thanked the government and the people of Uganda for supporting the Somali people and its army, and also the United Arab Emirates for doing the same.