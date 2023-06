The Speaker of the Lower House of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), and a delegation he led arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and received a warm welcome from some of the Saudi Parliamentarians and the Charge d’Affaires of the Somali Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The Speaker who is on an official visit will have talks with his Saudi counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi bin Mohamed bin Ibrahim Ala Sheikh to discuss the cooperation of both parliaments.