The Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s Lower and Upper Houses have on Saturday approved Bills including the draft law on ‘Identification and registration of the public’ and the Independent Constitutional Review Commission (ICRC).

The bill of identification and registration of the public has been approved by the Lower House of the parliament unanimously, whereas the Independent Constitutional Review Commission was approved by the Upper House with a unanimous vote.

The draft law on ‘Identification and registration of the public’ was proposed by the Minister of Justice of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hassan Moalim Mohamud, and the bill of Independent Constitutional Review Commission was proposed by the Minister of Interior of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Ahmed Moalim Fiqi. Both Ministers thanked the members of the parliament for approving the bills.

Also, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Mohamud Beenebeene thanked the members of the Somali parliament for approving the bill of Investment and Inverstor’s Draft.

The Lower House of the People approved the bill of Development and Management of Fisheries with a vote of 142 for the bill and 1 abstention. The Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy thanked the members of the Parliament.