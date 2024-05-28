Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Ma’alam Faqi Ahmed, today Tuesday, in his office in the ministry in the capital Mogadisho, who is in charge of the Embassy of the State of Libya to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mr. Nasr Mohamed Al-Anusi, received with him ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sisterly countries.

During the meeting, several key topics were discussed, with particular focus on the issue of Somali immigrants in Libya, including the necessary measures to improve their living conditions and safety, provide protection and facilitate the safe and voluntary return of Somali citizens wishing to return home, and the meeting discussed the political and security situation in Libya and its recent developments.