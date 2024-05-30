The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Moalim Faqi Ahmed, held a meeting today, Thursday in Beijing, with the Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sister country of Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Khalifi, on the margin of the works of the tenth session of the ministerial meeting of the Chinese Arab Cooperation Forum .

During the meeting, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and drive cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit, as well as discuss developments on the regional and international spheres.