H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ahmed Ma’alam Faqi Ahmed, held a bilateral meeting today Thursday in Cairo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptians’ Affairs Abroad, H.E Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and sought with him ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between the two sister countries, in addition to The latest developments in the area.

Minister Ahmed Faqi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visit to Egypt, we assessed the historical importance of Egypt as the cradle of civilization, thanking him for the reopening of the new headquarters of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Mogadishu, and he expressed his look forward to the imminent launch of the Bank of Egypt branch in Somalia.

On his part, Minister Abdel-Atty reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for the unity of Somalia and its sovereignty over its territories and refused to interfere in its internal affairs, highlighting Egypt’s readiness to participate in the mission of keeping peace in Somalia, reflecting the desire of the Somali brothers.

The meeting discussed various areas of cooperation, including political, security, economic, cultural and social dimensions, where the two sides agreed to activate the Joint Ministerial Committee and support Somali capabilities in key areas including building diplomatic capacities with a commitment to intensifying coordination to prepare training programs dedicated to the Egyptian Institute of Diplomatic Studies to meet the needs and priorities Somalia to be specific.

Discussions also aimed at strengthening trade relationships and organizing business forums to enhance investment opportunities in both markets with the exploration of importing Egyptian medicines and products at competitive prices and exporting Somali animal wealth, as well as reviewing the expansion and increase of scholarship programs both in Azhar Sharif and in governmental and private universities.

The meeting concluded with a positive atmosphere filled with optimism for the achievement of political solidarity and economic integration between the two sister countries.