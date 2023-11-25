The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Somalia have signed an agreement on drilling water wells to support the people of Somalia in the liberated regions. The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of UAE to Somalia, HE. Ahmed Alromaithi, and a Somali water drilling company in the presence of HE. Hasan Shaikh Mahmoud, the President of Somalia, during his recent visit to the UAE.

The water wells project is part of the UAE’s initiative to support the liberated regions of Somalia, which have been freed from the control of the militant group Al-Shabaab. The project aims to provide clean and safe water to the residents of these regions, who have been suffering from water scarcity and drought for years.

The President of Somalia expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership and the Ambassador of UAE to Somalia for their generous and continuous support to the Somali people. He also praised the cooperation between the two governments. He instructed the Somalia Office of Crisis and Natural Disaster Management (SoDMA) to facilitate and provide oversight for the smooth implementation of the project.

The Ambassador of UAE to Somalia said that the water wells project is a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to stand by Somalia in its efforts to achieve stability, security and development.

The water wells project is expected to benefit more than 200,000 people in the liberated regions of Somalia, according to SoDMA. The project will also contribute to the improvement of the environmental and health conditions in these regions, as well as the enhancement of the livelihoods and resilience of the local communities.