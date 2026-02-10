The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Ali has arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the 39th African Union Summit meetings and related ministerial sessions, scheduled to begin tomorrow at the AU Headquarters.

On the margins of the Summit, the Minister will hold bilateral engagements with African counterparts and partners to advance Somalia’s priorities on peace and security, regional cooperation, and sustainable development.

This year’s AU Summit is convened under the theme is 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝟐𝟎𝟔𝟑, highlighting water security and sanitation as key drivers of Africa’s resilience and prosperity.