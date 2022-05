The Special Envoy of the President of Somalia for Drought Relief, HE Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, HE Amb. Mehmet Yilmaz

The Ambassador discussed with the Envoy how the Turkish Government can assist in the response to the severe droughts in the country.

Finally, Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz pledged the Turkish’s full cooperation, in rescuing the millions of people affected by the drought in Somalia.