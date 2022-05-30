The Special Envoy of the President for Humanitarian Affairs and Drought Relief, HE Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame shares with the media, the critical state of drought and humanitarian issues in Somalia.

In the last few days since his appointment, the envoy has been engaged in data collection and consultative meetings with various agencies previously involved in humanitarian, development and drought relief such as; Ministries, government and non-government agencies, the United Nations Office in Mogadishu, embassies, businesses and various sectors of society.

The purpose of the preliminary data collection and meetings was to effectively and urgently address the impact of the drought on the country which is currently in a state of panic that requires urgent action.

Preliminary results from these meetings and data collection include: –

6.1 million Somalis are at risk Widespread lack of awareness among the communities Emergency aid needed Inadequate humanitarian assistance in the country to cover the needs Political cooperation are essential

In order to address the above issues, there is an urgent need to make various appeals to international donors and governments that are friends of Somalia, and to facilitate the work of various aid agencies which is necessary to prevent the drought from turning into a famine.

The envoy is launching a campaign to monitor the drought situation and advocate for foreign aid.

Finally, it is the time for international partners who are known to helping the people of Somalia, who have a long tradition of helping each other, at this critical time.

When we work together and share what we have, the world and others can help us. Please save your brother and sister before they are no more.