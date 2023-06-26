Recently, on the 19th of June 2023, I had the honor of meeting and interacting with Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, H.E. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, at a private roundtable discussion on the theme of leadership and solidarity held in Cardiff, UK.

When one reflects on the success registered by Malaysia, Mahathir- a towering figure in development- will indeed have his place. Driven by a strong background and a genuine passion for peace, good governance, and development, this remarkable individual captivated me with his profound insights and unwavering dedication to uplifting his nation. He served as Prime Minister of Malaysia for two terms, from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020.

During his time in office, Mahathir oversaw significant economic growth and development. He also played a crucial role in promoting regional cooperation and integration. One of Mahathir’s most significant achievements was his ability to unite Malaysia’s diverse population. Malaysia is multi-ethnic, with Malays, Chinese, Indians, and other ethnic groups. Mahathir built a sense of national unity among these different groups, which helped promote economic development and stability. He has also strongly advocated for regional cooperation, playing a pivotal role in forming the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)