The Security and Peace Council of the African Union (AU) has expressed its strong support for the territorial and political sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, amid Ethiopia’s ongoing attempts to meddle in its affairs.

The Council reaffirmed the principle of the AU Charter that prohibits any violation of the independence and unity of the member states.

The Council also praised the initiative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to convene a summit of its leaders in Ethiopia to address the same issue.