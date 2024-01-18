The foreign ministers of the Arab League held an emergency meeting on Wednesday virtually to discuss the recent developments in the Horn of Africa region. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre of Somalia, who delivered a “visionary speech” on the issue.

The ministers issued a statement expressing their strong support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and denouncing Ethiopia’s “expansionist ambitions” in Somalia, especially its intention to occupy a 20 km stretch of Somali coastal land and gain illegal access to Somali waters.

The statement said that Ethiopia’s actions were “unacceptable” and a “blatant violation” of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The statement also rejected Ethiopia’s “false agreement” with Somaliland, a self-declared state that is internationally recognized as part of Somalia. The agreement reportedly grants Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s ports and airspace, and allows Ethiopia to establish military bases in Somaliland.

The statement also said that Somalia has the right to legally defend its territory, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter and the Arab League, and that the Arab League supports any action that Somalia decides to take in this regard. The statement added that the Arab League supports Somalia’s decision to submit a case against Ethiopia’s violation to the International Court of Justice.

The statement further affirmed that Somaliland is an integral part of the Republic of Somalia, and that the Arab League is committed to protecting Somalia’s independence on land, sea, and air. The statement warned that Ethiopia’s aggression poses a threat to the security and stability of the region, and called on the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation.

The statement also entrusted the matter to the councils of Arab ambassadors in the cities of New York, Geneva, Vienna, Brussels, Addis Ababa, Washington, London, Paris, Beijing, and Mexico, to follow up on the implementation of the decisions. The statement concluded by asking the Secretary General of the Arab League to set up a ministerial committee to monitor the situation and report back to the council.

The meeting came at a time of high tension between Ethiopia and Somalia over Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland, a regional administration of Somalia, on the eve of the new year. The agreement gives Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s ports and other facilities. The Somali parliament has passed a bill nullifying the agreement and cautioning Ethiopia against pursuing its malicious intentions.