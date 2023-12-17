Today, the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) officially commenced Phase 2 of its drawdown by handing over the State House and Parliament House Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to the Federal Government of Somalia. This crucial step aligns with the UN Security Council Resolution 2710, aiming to reduce troop presence by 3,000 on December 31, contributing to the ongoing Somalia Security Transition.

Lieutenant Colonel Saidi Mwachinalo said, “This plan was in line with the previous United Nations resolution which was to gradually transfer the responsibility of the security of the country to the security agencies of the country. Currently until December 31, 3000 armed forces of ATMIS are handing over to the national forces some important places, including the country’s presidential palace. The subsequent phase of the transition plan is set to commence in the fourth month of 2024″.

This transition has been unfolding over years, marked by an agreement between the Somali government, contributing countries, and the United Nations. The mission, formerly known as AMISOM, transitioned to ATMIS during a two-year period dedicated to transferring security control to the national military.

“Our commitment to collaborative efforts with the Somali forces in targeted operations against Al-Shabaab. Despite the drawdown, joint operations are poised to continue, to eradicate the extremist group and maintain stability in the region.”, Mr. Mwachinalo added.

The ATMIS drawdown represents a significant milestone in Somalia’s journey toward full self-reliance and security.