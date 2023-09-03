The Federal Government of Somalia has accelerated the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists and is driving the remnants of the militants out of Hirshabelle and Galmudug States currently, and officials joined in the show of loyalty to the government.

The current and former officials of the Government have all shown support to the Somali National Army and the brave local forces who have put all their other businesses at a halt to combat these terrorists to liberate their nation and lead it to peace and stability.

The Governor of Banadir region, HE Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale (Madale) who attended a meeting to show solidarity with the forces fighting the terrorist militants said that the Banadir region residents are required to join hands and support the SNA and the local forces in the fight to liberate the country.

“We have to be united against the terrorists and eradicate them from our country”, he added.

He also commended the army for their victories and the achievements they accomplished from the Al-Shabaab militants and the areas they liberated with the support of the brave forces of the residents.

The former Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, HE Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman talked to the media praising the Somali National Army and the local heroes who have brought victories and liberated areas controlled by the Al-Shabaab terrorist militants.

The Speaker said, “The people and the government are pleased to see the SNA liberate the areas controlled by the terrorists and free them from a long slavery that kept them in the dark and under-developed”.

Mr. Mursal called on the people of the Southwest State of Somalia to stand as one and be ready to eliminate the terrorist militia that has been a problem to the people of the State.